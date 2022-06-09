NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/9

Seagulls on an Asbury Park beach (Dan Corey, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature75° - 83°
WindsFrom the Northwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:09a		High
Thu 4:14p		Low
Thu 10:48p		High
Fri 4:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:33a		High
Thu 3:48p		Low
Thu 10:12p		High
Fri 3:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:45a		High
Thu 4:02p		Low
Thu 10:24p		High
Fri 4:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:37a		High
Thu 3:44p		Low
Thu 10:16p		High
Fri 3:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:02a		Low
Thu 2:14p		High
Thu 7:54p		Low
Fri 2:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:58a		High
Thu 4:13p		Low
Thu 10:36p		High
Fri 4:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:09a		Low
Thu 1:48p		High
Thu 7:01p		Low
Fri 2:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 5:03p		Low
Thu 11:10p		High
Fri 5:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:33a		High
Thu 4:00p		Low
Thu 10:09p		High
Fri 4:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:53a		High
Thu 4:23p		Low
Thu 10:31p		High
Fri 4:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:43a		High
Thu 4:08p		Low
Thu 10:18p		High
Fri 4:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 5:03p		Low
Thu 11:07p		High
Fri 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

