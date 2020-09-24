NJ Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Suffered a Severe Injury

On Wednesday, TV's "Cake Boss," Buddy Valastro, posted a picture on Instagram that showed him in a hospital bed with his right arm bandaged.

Valastro captioned the picture with the following...

I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... 😔 What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro



According to people.com, Valastro's right hand was impaled several times by a metal rod. The rod was part of a mechanism used in a bowling alley that Valastro has in his Montville, NJ home.

A representative for Valastro told people.com that, "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident,"

The rep told people.com that Valastro's hand was impaled by the metal rod while he was attempting to fix the issue.

People.com says that Valastro is now recovering from 2 surgeries related to the accident. His rep told people.com, "It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy,"

Valastro rose to fame after a reality show about his Hoboken bakery, Carlo's Bake Shop, debuted on TLC.

There are now 16 Carlo's Bake Shop locations in the United States and Canada, including 2 in New Jersey (Hoboken and Marlton) and 1 on Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

I've been to the Marlton shop several times. It's located on Route 73 in the Marlton Square Shopping Center.

In addition to being able to order cakes, you can also grab cupcakes, doughnuts and other goodies from the bake case.

Carlo's will also ship items to anywhere in the U.S. or Canada. For more info, check out carlosbakery.com.