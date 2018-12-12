Cheers to this!

Not only does NJ Native, Jon Bon Jovi make amazing music (I mean he was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year), but he apparently also makes an amazing wine.

Yes, his wine line “Hampton Water,” was awarded the best rosé of 2018 and 83rd overall by Wine Spectator magazine.

Okay, so ... why am I just now finding out that Bon Jovi has a wine? No one informed me of this prior. I feel left out ... at least it's affordable, running about $25 a bottle. (I'm happy again!)

Any who, Bon Jovi commented, “It’s an incredible honor to be on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018, let alone ranked as the top rosé. It’s a true testament to all of our hard work and I could not be more proud to share our excitement for, and love of, Hampton Water with people all over the world.”

So how did the name "Hampton Water" come about - well according to nj.com, “It was one of those late nights out on our porch in the Hamptons,” Bongiovi told People. “My dad came over to me and asked, ‘do you want some more pink juice?’ which is what we used to call rosè. I told him ‘No, no, no, we call it Hampton water now.’ We just thought it was pretty funny.”

Read more here.