NJ school delayed openings schedule changes —Thursday, Feb. 18

Snow that falls the heaviest on Thursday and changes to a wintry mix in the afternoon could cause school districts to cancel or change schedules.

The snow will begin to fall around 8 a.m. with a heavy burst that could leave a quick inch or two, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Precipitation turns to rain in South Jersey during the afternoon while becoming a wintry mix in the rest of the state. By Thursday night, it will be rain.

Most school districts already have been delivering instruction entirely remotely or in some hybrid form because of the pandemic.

Once the precipitation ends on Friday, Zarrow expects the weekend to be quiet with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.

