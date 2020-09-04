No More Room for ‘Karens’ In New Jersey After Murphy Passed This Bill

Twitter account @NJGov released a tweet Wednesday that spoke about Governor Murphy passing a law this past Monday that criminalizes false, race-based or protected class 9-1-1 calls.

“Misusing New Jersey’s 9-1-1 system to intimidate people of color is a form of discrimination, and those who do so will now be held accountable,” NJGov writes. The signed legislation is formally named Assembly Bill 1906 (A1906). The bill has another purpose as well in which if someone files a false police report to intimidate a person of color or protected class that they are committing a criminal act as well, according to NJ.Gov.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal is quoted on the NJ.Gov website in which he talks about how the reason they have been working on passing this bill for over two years is to keep a good and strong bond between people of color and the law enforcement. On social media, especially during the Black Lives Matter movement, there have been numerous videos and clips posted of police brutality that have affected the communities of color. Governor Murphy and other officials have clearly wanted to stop this stereotype that police and people of color do not get along by signing this legislation, which also limits other conflicts of interest as well.

This is a step in the right direction not only for the state of New Jersey, but for other states across America as well. Other states that have passed this bill or have considered making this decision are New York, California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington, states The Crime Report. So to all the “Karen’s” out there, Governor Murphy is watching you!