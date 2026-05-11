Kick off summer with 94.5 PST and our friends at Route 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville as we kick off summer by giving you the chance to win a ton of summer with 94.5 PST’s Beach Towel Giveaway.

Join Matt Ryan from 94.5 PST's afternoon show LIVE on Memorial Day (May 25) from 12 pm until 2 pm at Route 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville for their Great Barbeque event. It’s your chance grab one of our exclusive 94.5 PST beach towels. Whether you're hanging poolside or down the shore this summer, these towels are the best way to enjoy the summer.

We’ll have 94 towels randomly stuffed with awesome prizes. We'll have concert tickets to some of this year's biggest concerts (like Ed Sheeran and more). Plus lottery tickets, gift cards, station swag, exclusive 94.5 PST artist merchandise, and even some cold hard cash!

Hurry though! We'll only have 94 towels. So make a plan to come out and grab yours while supplies last on Memorial Day from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with Matt Ryan. We'll see you there with your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Limit one (1) beach towel per household. Must be 18+. Beach towel must be picked up during the event from 12 pm until 2 pm.