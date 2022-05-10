Here's some great news for Trenton Thunder fans. It was just announced by press release that there will be no price hikes at the ballpark for the 2022 season.

It seems like we're paying more for everything lately because of inflation, doesn't it? My grocery bill is almost double what it used to be. Gosh, gas prices are out of control. But, there are some things you won't see go up in price this year...your favorite things at Trenton Thunder games at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton.

It's so much fun to go to a game. I'm really looking forward to it. I already have my tickets for opening night in fact. It's amazing having a baseball stadium in Mercer County...it's so convenient and fun. But, I'm sure there were some locals nervous that with the price of so many things going up lately so would their Trenton Thunder experience. That will not be the case, so make your plans to go out and have some fun at 2019 prices.

The Trenton Thunder truly gets it. In the press release they stress that their fans come first and deserve a place to go despite inflation concerns.

"Due to our operating cost discipline and working hard with our vendors, your Thunder Tickets, parking, and fan favorite concession item prices will stay the same and we will still deliver Value Days on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 2019 prices."

Phew. Your wallet will get a break for once in 2022.

For more information on ticket sales, theme nights and more, click here.

Thank you Trenton Thunder.

See you soon.

