A ‘Schitts Creek’ Star Will Bring Their Concert Tour to Philadelphia



Schitts Creek is coming to Philadelphia! One of the show's stars will be hitting the road for a series of concerts across North America, and that includes a concert in Philly.

So if it's a concert... it's obviously a musically-gifted star from the show. So can you guess which star that is?

It's Noah Reid, who was best known as David's boyfriend (and ultimately husband), Patrick Brewer on the very popular series.

So, I guess It turns out that he wasn't just playing a role when he performed 'Simply the Best' in the store for David. He's actually musically gifted.

Oh god, that performance still makes me cry. So let's move on.

Noah's North American Tour, which is called the "Everything's Fine" Tour actually marks his first full-blown tour. Previous attempts of touring had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 1, 2023, it'll hit the Fillmore in Philly. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, April 28 at Ticketmaster.com. You can click here to learn more.

The tour is in support of his 2022 album, which is called'Adjustments'. It includes the tracks

I guess everyone else knew he was a really talented musician... besides me. I think I had forgotten about his tribute to his fellow Schitt's Creek star, Catherine O'Hara.

While the tour has nothing to do with Schitt's Creek itself, it is an opportunity to swoon over this multi-talented TV star right here in Philadelphia later this year! We cant wait.