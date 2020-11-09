Nothing Bundt Cakes Princeton Grand Opening Celebration This Week

Nothing Bundt Cakes is having a Grand Opening Celebration this week at their new Princeton location, according to an email from the bakery, and they want you to be a part of the festivities.

Have you been there yet? It's the fun new bakery, in the Windsor Green Shopping Center, near Whole Foods, on Route 1 South in West Windsor Township. This is not your ordinary bakery with a case full of different types of baked goods. Nothing Bundt Cakes only has one type of treats, and I bet you can guess what it is. Yup, bundt cakes, and let me tell you, they are heavenly. There are several different sizes and many flavors to pick from. You can build a tower of bundt cakes, make a platter...the possibilities are endless. It's now my go-to place for all occasions (birthdays, get well, welcome, sympathy). They're just fun, and oh so delicious.

So, let me fill you in on what's going on this week to celebrate Nothing Bundt Cakes' arrival in the area:

All week long, from today (November 9th) through Saturday (November 14th), stop in for a chance to win free bundlets for a year. You're allowed to enter once a day, and there's no purchase necessary, although, I'm not sure you'll be able to resist a bundt once you're there.

This Thursday, November 12th, is Community Appreciation Day. All teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and members of the military are welcome to go in, show their badge or business card, and get 15% off all cakes. There will be a ribbon cutting at noon, with West Windsor Mayor, Hemant Marathe and the Princeton /Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday (November 13th), from 10am - 6pm is Capital Health's COVID-19 Emergency Response Benefit Day. 20% of the sales during this time will be donated to this very important group.

Get a free bundtlet on Saturday (November 14th) from 10am - 5pm in person, in the new Princeton shop, while supplies last (up to 300 will be handed out). One per person.

Remember, you must wear a mask when visiting and observe social distancing.

I'm telling you, one visit, and you'll be hooked, like I am. It's the happy we are craving.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3495 Route 1 South, West Windsor.