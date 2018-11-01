November 1st Means No-Shave November is Here!

The month of November can mean a lot of things to many people. Most get started on their Thanksgiving dinner plans or get a jump start on their Holiday shopping, but for many, the month of November, also called "No Shave November" or "Movember" is a month to raise awareness of cancer in men.

No Shave November is an organization that has been around for 10 years and the concept is simple, embrace the hair you have, because that's what many cancer patients lose when they undergo certain types of chemotherapy. Stop getting shaves and haircuts and donate the money you would usually spend on it. This raises awareness and ultimately saves lives because of the amount of men who will go get cancer screenings.

The wonderful thing about No Shave November is that it's so easy to take part in. Many organizations, office workers and even police departments in our very own state take part in it! Police officers have to be clean shaven all the time, they donate money to the cause and they don't have to shave their facial hair for an entire month! They do, however, have to keep it looking nice, even the No Shave November team says trimming is allowed, just no shaving. Some of them even have contests on their social media pages where people can vote on the best looking police officer!

So put down your razor for the entire month of November and donate the money you would use on a shave to cancer research. Every little bit helps!