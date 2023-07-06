This has to be on your to-do list when you visit New York City next. Of course, we all go into the city here and there from New Jersey, but did you know there’s a crazy-looking carousel right in Battery Park in New York City?

It’s not a typical carousel with horses, it’s a SeaGlass Carousel that yes, you can actually ride on. I’ve been seeing videos of this ride all over my TikTok “for you page” and I couldn’t believe that it was THIS close to New Jersey.

google maps/canva google maps/canva loading...

The SeaGlass Carousel is something you would see in a movie. It’s giving The Little Mermaid vibes in the absolute best way and even as an adult, I need to get myself here! TikTok is calling this a super fun and cheap activity to do in the area for the summer, plus it will make one sick backdrop for a little Instagram photoshoot.

The SeaGlass Carousel is a big tourist attraction in the area and even has its own website full of information you’d need if you plan on visiting. The hours to visit are listed as Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm.

This is a super quick trip from New Jersey, you can even see parts of Jersey City from the park. This trip really is a great and affordable attraction too.

It only costs $6 per rider. You can check out their website for ticket info and how to purchase tickets in person at Battery Park.

If you’re looking to check out this super cool and affordable attraction this summer, find the website here.

