Hey, Star Wars fans!

Are you looking for a night out with your fellow Jedi friends in the Philadelphia area? Star Wars fans are super passionate and will never miss an opportunity to talk about the classic movie franchise and this is for sure a brand new experience for members of the fan base.

This is for sure something out of the ordinary and it’s happening right now in Philadelphia! The Empire Strips Back is a Star Wars-themed burlesque show that you can catch in Philadelphia over the next few nights.

“The hit burlesque parody The Empire Strips Back… is back at last! Making its way to Philadelphia, this previously sold-out experience drops classic sci-fi characters into the world of burlesque. Don’t miss out!.” -FeverUp.com

While this may not be something you ever thought you’d experience in your life, it really does look like a fun time whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not. It’s only going to be in Philadelphia for a few more days so if you plan oon going and checking this show out, you only have until July 18th!

This parody show has made its way around the country to cities like Seattle. Portland, Chicago, New York, San Diego, LA, Detroit, and more!

The show is about 2 hours long and you must be 18 or older to purchase tickets and enter the intimate show. You’ll see Star Wars characters in a way you’ve never seen before and it seems to be a night full of laughs and new experiences.

You can catch this show for only a few more days in Philadelphia. Make sure to check their site here and get your tickets before it's gone!