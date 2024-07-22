Will Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro Become the Democratic Nominee for Vice President?

Is Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro become Vice Presidential nominee Josh Shapiro? It could happen soon, experts and insiders say.

Several of the nation's top Democrats are pushing for Pennsylvania’s governor Josh Shapiro to be named as the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Shapiro — who is in his first term as Pennsylvania’s governor — appears to have his name on nearly every list from political insiders and experts as they speculate about how Kamal Harris may choose as her running mate, if she gains the party's nomination in the coming days.

Get our free mobile app

Shapiro, a former Attorney General for the state of Pennsylvania, has been praised by Democrats for his ability to work across party lines with a split state legislator.

Some polls say he is one Pennsylvania’s most popular governor’s in recent memory. In fact, Shapiro's approval rating is approximately 54%, polls as recently as April suggested.

The discussion of Shapiro's name as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris' presidential bid seemed almost immediate following Joe Biden's surprising announcement on Sunday afternoon that he was suspending his campaign for the presidency.

READ MORE: Could New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy Be Named Harris' Running Mate? Report Says So

Almost immediately following Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out, Shapiro threw his support behind Harris’ campaign.

“The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency,” Shapiro said in a statement on Sunday.

Shapiro joined a list of governor's, senators and democratic leaders who issued statements supporting Kamala Harris.





"The road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania - where this collective work began," Shapiro said Sunday evening. "I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States."

Reports say that Shapiro did accept a phone call from Harris Sunday evening, but the exact nature of their call was not immediately clear. However, Harris made several calls to other powerful Democrats.

Other names that have been floated on this list have included other Democratic governors, senators and political leaders.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

This seems to include Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshar, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Others include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.