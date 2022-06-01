‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

Did Darth Vader look a little different on this episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi to you? That’s because his costume in this show is modeled after his suit in the original Star Wars movie from 1977, which had slightly different details, a slightly different helmet, and red lenses over the eyes, all of which got changed for The Empire Strikes Back.

That’s just one of the Easter eggs, Star Wars secrets, and little details you might have missed in the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In our latest video, we break down dozens of other examples, including the backstory of Vader’s palace and throne room, the way Obi-Wan’s explanation of the Force to Leia mirrors his big talk with Luke in A New Hope, and why all of the Sith’s ships and buildings contain two spires or points at the top. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video on the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out more of our videos below, including the connections between Reva and Obi-Wan Kenobi, our video on all the hidden Easter eggs in the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and our comparison of the Star Wars prequels and sequels. Plus, there's tons more over at ScreenCrush's YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

