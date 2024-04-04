A Live Star Wars Concert Experience Is Coming To NJ

This post calls all Star Wars fans near and in a galaxy far away.

If you’re a fan of the classic sci-fi series, you want to get your hands on a pair of tickets to watch Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi and the New Jersey Symphony play live.

READ MORE: Female Star Wars Fans Go Viral With Videos Refuting Claim 'Women Don't Even Watch Star Wars'

The symphony is sitting together as an orchestra playing while the movie is playing on a screen above.

Get our free mobile app

This concept is super cool for anyone to go to, whether you are a Star Wars fan or just a fan of live music.

The movies have a lot of music that plays throughout, so hearing all of the pieces live and watching the story unfold at the same time is for sure going to be mind-blowing if you’re a fan like I am.

There will be a few performances and they will take place at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark all within the next few days.

A lot of theaters have gotten in on this amazing experience because it is truly once in a lifetime, especially for Star Wars fans.

The show takes place on April 4th at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, April 5th at the County Base Center for the Arts in Red Bank, April 6th at State Theater NJ in New Brunswick, and April 7th at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Get your tickets here!

If You're a Star Wars Fan You'll Love These License Plates You can bid on these Star Wars-themed license plates starting May 4, 2023. Gallery Credit: Matt Sparx