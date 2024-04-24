If you’re a Star Wars fan and a horror fan all in one, this is the perfect event for you. May 4th is approaching us soon and it’s the best day to be a Star Wars fan.

If you’re in the Philadelphia area there is a really fun Star Wars-themed haunted house popping up just in time for May 4th and you for sure want to be there. It’s only being done for one night only so only the truest Star Wars fans will be able to experience this super unique event.

via Lincoln Mill Haunted House via Lincoln Mill Haunted House loading...

Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Pennsylvania will be putting on this amazing themed haunted house show for just one night and it truly is something you do not want to miss out on.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House puts on numerous different themes like this sporadically throughout the year and this is just one of their masterpieces that you’ll get to experience coming up in just about a week when Star Wars fans all over the area gather here to celebrate the holiday.

“A long time ago, in a town not so far away, there was a textile mill where many workers were tortured. Among them, was a dark force that corrupted the minds of the living. Recently, this evil force has returned.” -Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is putting on their Star Wars-themed haunted attractions for one night only on Saturday, May 4th from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

You can check out more details about Lincoln Mill Haunted House on their website here.

9 Items You Should Never Put in Your Recycle Bin in Pennsylvania Don't even think about putting these items in your recycling bin in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn