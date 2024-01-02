New Jersey’s Oldest City Predates America by 116 Years

It’s official the New Year and 2024 is bringing a lot of amazing things our way! Something hard to wrap my head around is that 2024, America was founded 248 years ago this year.

It’s mind-boggling that our country is so old yet so young depending on which way you choose to think about it. Before America was the country we know it to be today, of course, there were still people living here. New Jersey is one of the 13 original colonies, so there is a lot of history to explore right in our backyard!

There are a lot of New Jersey towns that even predate the term ‘The United States of America’. We know that America was founded in 1776, but did you realize that there are towns and cities in our state that came over 100 years BEFORE the signing of the Declaration of Independence?

It is an eye-opening fact and it puts into perspective how much history there is to explore in New Jersey. So this raises the question.

What Is The Oldest City in New Jersey?

According to Finally Home JC, the oldest city in New Jersey is none other than Jersey City, New Jersey! “Jersey City was first founded in 1660 by the Ditch and was originally called Netherlands, Hudson, Paulus Hook or in Dutch, “hoek” meaning Point of Land.”

Also, Finally, Home JC adds that Jersey City was a stop on the Underground Railroad providing many enslaved African Americans access to freedom. Now, Jersey City is one of New Jersey's most populated cities and is home to some amazing bars, restaurants, art, and of course, history.

