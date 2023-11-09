Want to be there when Olivia Rodrigo kicks off her 2024 tour? No need to feel SOUR or to spill your GUTS-- we've got your chance to score this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on February 24, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix

Two-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money

Here's How You Get In to Win

Listen for the codes you need to enter below. We'll hook you up with three codes every weekday beginning Monday, November 13.

You can also follow the prompts below to get social with us-- the more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a collective contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, December 4, 2023. Prize is provided by Interscope Records.*

