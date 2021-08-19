OnlyFans Will Ban Pornography Starting This October

OnlyFans, the app best known for adult-only content, just announced that it will officially ban sexually explicit content this fall.

The popular website, which apparently has more than 130 million subscribers and is worth more than $1 billion, became a household name since it allowed creators to offer content on a subscription basis.

If you're unaware of what OnlyFans is, by the way, a lot of the time that content that was being shared was pornographic in nature. Think private videos being sold on a subscription model.

The move to officially ban all pornography goes into effect on October 1.

The company plans to "evolve" to ensure long-term sustainability amongst its creators and fans. The decision is likely connected to some requests from their banking and payout partners.

Axios reports they were having trouble finding investors because of the adult content. So it's likely that a lot of these major investors don't want to be associated with porn.

Nudity will be allowed (in some cases) on the app. So that's good news, right?

"Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy," they said in today's announcement.

More details about what's next for OnlyFans will be announced in the coming days. In the meantime, hopefully this won't disrupt my plans for my backup career of sharing sexy pics on the app of me eating food —I don't think I'd have to be naked, right?

