This NY Giants Player Just Created an OnlyFans Account

OnlyFans has completely taken off during this global pandemic. With people losing their jobs left and right, the desperation for a source of income has grown. A lot of celebrities have started Only Fans accounts including Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, Cardi B and more. The latest famous person to join the platform is ex New York Giants player Plaxico Burress.

For those who don't know, OnlyFans.com is a site that allows creators to make money by posting exclusive content for their fans. The content can range all the way from simple pictures to full blown out sex tapes. According to the Sun, all the adult content that is posted is protected by a paywall. To gain access to your favorite celebrity's account you must pay a monthly subscription fee that ranges anywhere between $4.99 and $49.99.

The question in everyone mind is, does Burress know what Only fans is used for? I'm sure there are plenty of people out there who would pay to see his nudes, but dang, is he that short on money? Did his Superbowl money run out that fast? Not only did Burress play for the Giants, he also played for the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Sun, he is charging $15.30 for 30 days of access to his content, which is 10 percent off. So the question is, we know you would draft him for your Fantasy football team, but would you draft him for your Only Fans lineup?