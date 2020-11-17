Oreo Cookies Are Finally Going Gluten Free in 2021

Gluten free folks - next year is already way better than this year and it hasn't even happened yet. Why is that? Gluten Free Oreos!

For those who live a gluten-free lifestyle, options can be limited when it comes to sweet snacks you can grab from the grocery store. But Oreo is changing that.


Oreo is always unveiling new flavors, but this time, they're making sure their new product is something everybody can enjoy. And I know what you're thinking. What about double stuff? Don't worry icing lovers, the new Gluten Free Oreos will also come in a double stuff option.

According to Delish -

Hitting shelves in January 2021, gluten-free Oreos will be available wherever you find Oreo products for around the same price point and are guaranteed to be made with real cocoa.

Honestly, if I was gluten free, this would have me looking forward to 2021 even more than I already was.

Even though I'm not gluten free, I'm definitely going to try them, and I hope they don't disappoint. As much as I always expect a gluten free sweet to taste a little off, a lot of the time they're made really well and taste delicious. So I hope the Oreo makers didn't disappoint with their new gluten free version.

Here's to January 2021!

