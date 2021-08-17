Laurita Winery is one of, if not the best winery in Monmouth & Ocean Counties. The winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd in New Egypt and this weekend you can attend the Bacon Fest Food Truck Festival! Bacon and wine?!?! YES PLEASE!

Here is everything you need to know about the festival...

The festival will be Saturday, August 21st & Sunday, August 22nd. The festival on Saturday will start at 11 am and end at 9 pm. The festival on Sunday will start at 11 am and end at 7 pm.

Admission is $12 for people 21 years and older who order online in advance . $14 at the door. 20 years and under are FREE!

There won't be any sessions, so you can go anytime you want and leave anytime you want.

If you plan on sitting on the lawn, Laurita Winery asks you to bring blankets & chairs.

ADMISSION INCLUDES:

FREE Parking

FREE Laurita Wine Glass

Kids can play on the playgrounds for FREE.

FREE firewood to use in 40 fire pits.

There will be Fireworks on Saturday night!

You will have access to some of the best gourmet food trucks.

You will have access to over 6 wine bars (Inside & Outside).

Access to some of the most scenic views in New Jersey.

LIVE MUSIC:

Saturday, August 21st:

11-2 pm - All In Classic Rock Band

2:30-5:30 pm - Pennington Station Band

6-9:15 pm - The Wag Band

Sunday, August 22nd:

11-2:30 pm - The Rangers Nouveau

3-7 pm - Nikki and The Sweet Briar Band

Before buying tickets, scroll through the food trucks that will be at this year's Laurita Winery Bacon Fest Food Truck Festival...

The Trucks At The 2021 Bacon Fest Food Truck Festival

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS TO THE BACON FEST FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL!