Over 700,000 Pounds Of Pepperoni Hot Pockets Being Recalled

No, not hot pockets. Why is my favorite snack being recalled? Finding out that hot pockets are being recalled low key broke my heart. I love hot pockets.

According to NBC 10, about 762,615 pounds of hot pockets have been recalled because some hot pockets may contain pieces of glass and plastic. Now that sounds scary because it can be extremely dangerous if you happen to swallow a piece of glass or plastic.

We also learned from NBC 10 that the thousands of pounds of hot pockets were all produced from November 13, 2020, through November 16, 2020.

I am even more heartbroken by this because it's my favorite type of Hot Pocket. The Hot Pockets being recalled are the 12-count Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza with a Garlic Buttery Crust, according to NBC 10.

NBC 10 made it known that the Hot Pockets that have been recalled have a code and those codes are "0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614, and a 'best before' date of February 2022." If you have recently purchased 12-count Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza with a Garlic Buttery Crust make sure to check your Hot Pockets to make sure you and your family are all safe.

It was also mentioned on NBC 10 that the 12-count Premium Pepperoni Hot Pockets were shipped to stores in November of 2020.

The USDA website shared that the issue was found "when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product." I really hope those families were all okay and none of them were hurt by the pieces of glass or plastic.