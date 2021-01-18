Not The Hot Pockets! Here’s The Latest Recall to Watch Out For

Recall alert!

It's time to shuffle through your freezer to check if you have the latest recall. Listen, the last thing anyone needs is to bite into your Hot Pocket after a long day only to find glass or plastic inside. That sounds like the worst snacking experience EVER.

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of Hot Pockets because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic. Apparently the company said they’ve received four complaints of consumers finding glass and plastic pieces in their frozen, not-ready-to-eat pepperoni Hot Pockets. And apparently one of those complaints involved a “minor oral injury,”.

So how do you know if you have these in your freezer or not? WGN details -

The recalled Hot Pockets were sold in 54-ounce packages and have one of the following lot codes: 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 or 0321544614. They also have “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” and establishment number “EST. 7721A” printed on the box.

The Hot Pockets were sold at retail stores nationwide between Nov. 13-16 of last year. If you've purchased a box of the recalled Hot Pockets, you're urged not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Don't let this year start by you getting injured by a Hot Pocket! And if you do happen to find that you have the recalled item, maybe you're scarred and need a new flavor to try. Don't worry, that's what the internet is for. Here's some inspiration -

H/T WGN