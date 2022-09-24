Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals.

And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park.

The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival.

It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals in New Jersey is named after oysters and the town it is in doesn’t even have that many oysters.

That’s why it makes sense that the legendary oyster-based fest has changed its name to the soon-to-be legendary AsburyFest.

After all, it makes sense that the annual three-day event of the Asbury Park chamber of commerce should be named for the town that it celebrates.

The newly christened AsburyFest, always one of the greatest shore festivals of the fall in NJ, takes over Bradley Park between Fifth and Sunset Avenue this weekend.

It’s the 13th annual and is happening Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, Sept. 25.

This year, there will be a record number of vendors, 120, and are expecting to top last year’s total of 20,000 attendees.

It’s amazing how many different varieties of foods you’ll be able to taste there.

That’s why this is always one of the most comprehensive culinary samplings of any festival in New Jersey.

Traditional food, unique food, new and different options not to mention all the down-home Asbury Park favorites.

And of course, beer.

Craft and domestic beer will be offered, as well as fine wines. Soda, lemonade, and other drinks will also be available.

And hometown hero, Asbury Park Brewery will be there in their own tent whipping up their own magic brews.

And while this is no Sea.Hear.Now music extravaganza, this festival is not lacking in musical entertainment.

It will have performances by 10 groups on the stage throughout the weekend.

This festival is so special because it attracts people from all over the state.

It’s family-friendly, dog friendly, and pretty much everyone friendly.

The festival begins Friday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. and continues till 10 p.m.

Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oh, and it’s a bargain too. Admission is free on Friday and only $3 on the weekend.

Can you beat that?

Children under 6 also get in free. There is free admission for military and first responders, both active and retired.

A portion of the money raised will go to Coastal Habitat for Humanity which is sponsoring the festival’s carnival games.

Click here for more information about AsburyFest.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

