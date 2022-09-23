If someone asks you where you got your coffee after leaving this place, you're gonna have an interesting answer.

A Hawaiian-based coffee shop, called Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, is about to make its mark in New Jersey, according to NJ.com! Yeah - that name's got your attention, right?

It's set to open in Hackensack, at 50 Main St early next year. Here's where they're setting up shop, according to their Instagram page:

Their menu features coffee and espresso drinks, signature lattes, frozen blended and non-coffee drinks, smoothies and teas. You can check out their full menu HERE.

And these guys take their coffee game seriously, as their website says:

"We take enormous pride in our ability to source the highest quality coffees from multi-generational farms in Hawaii as well as from other international coffees. All of our coffees are specially roasted to perfection to deliver a variety of exceptional flavors."

Their zesty name is inspired by the donkey, which holds a special significance in Hawaiian culture, according to their website:

For generations, the donkeys of Kona, Hawaii could be heard bellowing as they carried precious loads of coffee beans down the steep mountains of the Big Island. The native people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the “Bad Ass Ones” because of their reliably strong, but stubborn nature in carrying their precious cargo.

So it's the perfect name for this trendy-looking coffee shop! Hopefully they decide to expand more in The Garden State!

