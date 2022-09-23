Don’t Wing It! Here are New Jersey’s Best Wings Spots For Football Season

In the words of Papa Murray: ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!! *

Spikes Football*

The 2022-2023 NFL football has officially begun which means get ready for tailgates and football parties where at times, the snacks can be better than the actual game itself.

Some of the go to's are chips and dip, hot pretzels and hot dogs but my personal favorite is....CHICKEN WANGS!

475705413 Getty Images/iStockphoto/bhofack2 loading...

And there is so many options. You can have crispy or juicy, saucy or dry rub, spicy or sweet, blue cheese or ranch, celery sticks or carrot sticks....which is your favorite?

But yes, it is very possible to mess up chicken wings.

So what do you say I tell you where to get the best of the best chicken wings at the Jersey Shore so you are the talk of of every tailgate coming up!?

Great. Let's get started:

And don't forget the extra wet naps...you'll need them!

Where To Get The Juiciest Chicken Wings In Time For The Big Game Chicken wings are an art form...and if you disagree, then you haven't tried quality chicken wings.

It's safe to say that football season is just one long cheat day.

Did I miss any restaurants or bars at the Jersey Shore with top-quality wings? Email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com so I can add them to the list.

While you're at it, here are some other popular comfort foods you may want to munch on during game day:

