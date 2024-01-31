PA Airports Forbid You From Checking These 7 Items

If you say that you don’t get airport anxiety, you are lying. We have all been through TSA and it can be extremely stressful! If you’ve flown even once before, you know the drill.

You’re not only worried about whether you’re going to make it to your gate on time and have time to grab snacks or use the bathroom, but TSA is also always a nerve-wracking aspect of traveling!

We all know that you have to get all of the large electronics out of your bag, shoes off and in the bin, wallet, and keys out of your pockets, the whole 9 yards. Something about the airport makes me extremely nervous because it’s so rushed and you always think that you put the wrong things in your bag.

We all know the basics when it comes to airport security but there are a few things you may be putting in your bag that could potentially get you stopped when checking your bag. The focus is always to make sure that the carry-on is in the clear when going through security.

I feel like most people just think you can put whatever you want in your checked bag and call it a day, but that isn’t the case! I never really thought to do this, but if you aren’t sure exactly what can not go in your luggage, you can find it here!

According to TSA, you can not bring the following in your checked luggage to any airport, especially to any in Pennsylvania including airports such as Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.