Gallery: Looking To Travel Soon? Here’s What To Expect At Newark Airport

If you haven't gone to an airport recently, you should know that it is a madhouse again. I recently went on a trip to Los Angeles. I flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport and it was packed. You wouldn't think we are getting past a pandemic. The only thing that made the whole airport experience a little weird was wearing a face mask the entire time.





Checking in your luggage, getting your boarding pass, and going through TSA had zero social distancing with a bunch of sweaty bodies trying to get in right away. It somewhat felt good getting the feeling of more normalcy. But it was still weird because it has been so long since people acted normal.