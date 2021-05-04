All coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in the state of Pennsylvania effective Memorial Day (May 31). This includes the elimination of any capacity limits and other restrictions effective at midnight that day, Governor Wolf's administration announced Tuesday (May 4).

"All COVID-19 restrictions related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted," the state said on Tuesday.

Local municipalities have the option to continue with their own restrictions. The city of Philadelphia has often delayed relaxing restrictions within the city's limits.

So it was not immediately clear how quickly the city of Philadelphia will relax its COVID-19 restrictions.

New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy announced similar plans for the state of New Jersey to relax most of the state's restrictions, effective May 19.