Palmer Square on Ice This Sunday

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head to Palmer Square in downtown Princeton for Palmer Square on Ice . It's the last weekend to see it, so make sure you don't miss out. It's an awesome sight to see.

Each Sunday in February, on the Green at Palmer Square (40 Nassau Street), spectators have gathered to watch huge ice blocks being turned into the most amazing 3D ice sculptures. It's fascinating. The live carvings are from 12pm - 2pm. Grab some pics by the interactive art while you're there...they'll look great on your Instagram. Don't forget to tag Palmer Square (@palmersquare).

After, you can have a treat at the bent spoon, Halo Pub, Lindt, Thomas Sweet Chocolate, and other great shops. Then, shop 'til u drop at Urban Outfiitters, J.Crew, lululemon athletica, Ralph Lauren, Highbar Boutique, and more. Grab unique toys, books, and activities at jaZams. See, I told you Palmer Square is great.

For more fun details, a map, and directory of all the shops and restaurants, click here

See you on the Square.