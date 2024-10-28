This will certainly get you in the mood for the holidays.

Palmer Square Princeton has set the date for its annual tree lighting.

Get ready to kick off the holiday season on Friday, November 29th, starting at 2:30pm.

I love this event.

It's always the perfect way to start feeling some holiday cheer. Don't miss out on the fun.

The celebration kicks off at 2:30pm on the Green with a really cool ice-sculpting show by Ice Sculpture Philly.

Gather around to watch a block of ice be transformed into a baby grand piano. Say what? That's going to be so cool.

When it starts to get dark, the ice creations will set the scene for an exciting performance by The Flying Ivories later in the evening.

If you've ever been to this memorable event, you know that's not it.

The tree lighting ceremony officially starts at 5pm, and this year, you'll enjoy a concert from the BSTREETBAND, straight from the Jersey Shore.

C'mon, who doesn't love a little Bruce Springsteen holiday music?

There will also be some special guests.

The Princeton High School Choir will be there to add to the festivities.

I'm certainly hoping Santa Claus will help do the honors and light up the iconic, massive spruce tree with its over 30,000 twinkling lights once again this year.

Make sure your phone's charged so you can take lots of pictures.

It's a beloved tradition that has local families coming back year after year.

You'll want to dine & shop while you're there too, it's the best.

Make sure to mark your calendar for this fun and festive evening in Princeton.

It’s the perfect way to kick off the season with friends, family, and the community.

Happy holidays.

