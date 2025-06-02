Dates Set for Summer Movie Nights in Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ

They're back.

Outdoor movies will be shown in Palmer Square Princeton this summer

The dates are set for Movie Nights on the Green in Palmer Square in downtown Princeton.

It's a perfect spot to bring a blanket or your beach chairs and take in a family-friendly movie while life is a tad bit slower while school's out for the summer.

If you can't picture it, there will be a huge, pop-up screen in front of the Nassau Inn and you can bring your family and meet your friends for a fun night out.

Grab food from an area restaurant and bring to the Green for a picnic

Get there a little early and browse the fabulous shops in the area.

There are also great restaurants all over the Square, and on surrounding streets, to grab takeout and have a picnic while watching the movie.

The first Movie on the Green is July 18

Movies on the Green kicks off on Friday, July 18.

The first movie being shown is Disney favorite, Ratatouille.

At the end of April, Palmer Square ran a "You Pick the Flick" contest and that was the winner.

Good choice. It's a popular movie that many have already enjoyed.

There was even a ride dedicated to the movie in Epcot in Disney World down in Orlando, Florida.

If you're unfamiliar with the movie, Ratatouille is described like this: "Experience Paris from a different perspective as a determined young rat dreams of becoming a renowned French chef."

It's cute. You should go.

There will be two other movies shown this summer

Two other movies are on tap to be shown on the Green throughout the summer.

Shrek will be on the big screen on Friday, August 1.

On Friday, August 15 the movie will be D2 The Mighty Ducks.

All movies will start around 8:30, as it starts to get dark.

Palmer Square is located at 40 Nassau Street in Princeton, NJ.

Enjoy.

