There's something new coming to Palmer Square Princeton on Friday (February 7).

Rowan ear piercing studio is opening in Palmer Square Princeton

It's called Rowan and it's an ear-piercing studio. It's only the second studio of its kind in New Jersey.

But, this isn't any regular ear-piercing shop, this is a step above, according to the press release.

Rowan is mom-founded and mom-led.

All piercings are by licensed nurses

All ear-piercings are done by licensed nurses and only with hypoallergenic earrings...ear piercing is a medial procedure after all.

At Rowan, they believe every ear piercing is a milestone and should be celebrated in a fun, cheerful atmosphere, along with the highest hygiene standards.

Think about all the fun you could have.

You and your friends could have a piercing party at Rowan and finally get those piercings you've been thinking about forever. Hey, you could all even get matching piercings and earrings to mark your friendship.

Rowan has many piercing options

Rowan offers a variety of options for ear piercings. Of course, your can pierce your lobes, but also your upper lobe, mid helix, helix, forward helix, flat, conch, and tragus.

If you're anxious to get your baby's ears pierced, Rowan's ear-piercing starts at 2 months old.

Rowan has all hypoallergenic earrings

Of course, Rowan has a big selection of earrings to pick from.

Since Rowan is fairly new to New Jersey, I checked out the website and absolutely love the "Reasons to Rowan."

Here are the reasons:

1. We celebrate.

2. Who? You!

3. We pierce with care.

4. By licensed nurses only.

5. For the young and young-at-heart.

6. Hypoallergenic earrings, always.

7. Safety is standard here.

8. Piercing for ALL.

9. Jewelry for EVERYONE.

10. Shine Through.

There are two piercing methods offered

The first piercing method is needle. According to the website, it's a "single-use, hollow bore, sterilized needle." Click here for more details.

The second piercing method is device. It's "hand pressurized and in complete control of the nurses hand to guide, position, and pierce safely." Check out more details here.

You need to go check out Rowan for yourself.

You can book an appointment here or stop by the new Palmer Square Princeton studio, starting Friday, February 7.

Welcome to the area, Rowan.

