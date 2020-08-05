Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Break Up: Report
Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have reportedly broken up after nearly two years together.
Jackson and Glenn are also a musical duo known as The Soundflowers. The news comes after the debut of the final episode of their Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, which premiered on Tuesday (August 4).
"I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn't work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together," Glenn said in the episode. "Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what."
"I don't know what's going to happen in the future," Jackson added. "But obviously there's someone that I strive to be. I want to grow, and I want to become a better person, a better musician... but I can't do this without Gabe."
"Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies, and it's not as pretty as it looks in the movies — it can get ugly and it can be more beautiful than described in the movies and it is possible," she continued. "He makes me not feel as alone. He's had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can't see my life without him."
During the podcast's sixth episode, Jackson admitted that she and her now former beau were "constantly butting heads" and said that they both have "double stubborn energy."
Sources told TMZ that there is no malice between the pair, only that their relationship just ran its course. Jackson and Glenn met in April 2018 and began dating in November 2018.