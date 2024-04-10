Multiple People Shot in Large Crowd in West Philadelphia; Massive Police Presence Underway

We don't have many details, but there's a massive police presence in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of 48th and Girard, reports say. The news was first reported by 6 ABC (WPVI-TV). The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m.

It appeared as if an Eid celebration was happening in the area, but the exact nature of that event was not immediately clear.

48th and Girard in Philadelphia, PA Google Maps loading...

They reported that multiple suspects are in police custody. Multiple weapons have been recovered, they say.

Television chopper footage in the area from multiple stations (including 6 ABC and NBC 10) shows a large crowd of people in the area as well.

The television footage shows a massive police presence with countless police cruisers in the area.

Several roads in the area have been closed.

Get our free mobile app

Traffic is backing up in the immediate area as well right now.

This is a developing story, we'll have more details shortly.