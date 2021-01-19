Parkway’s Annual Pancake Breakfast Happening In February

Every Saturday morning you probably wake up feeling extremely lazy. You definitely don't want to make breakfast for yourself and especially not for others that live with you. I don't blame you, I feel the same way all the time.

Browsing through Facebook I found that you can possibly be extra lazy on Saturday, February 6th. While you are being lazy you can also test your luck. The reason I say you can be lazy and test your luck is because of a post I found on Facebook. The post was created by Parkway PTA and shared that they will be holding the Parkway's Annual Pancake Breakfast.

In a Google Doc shared by Parkway PTA is was stated that "Parkway Elementary School is proud to support the community again this year with our annual pancake breakfast." We learned from the Parkway PTA Google doc that the elementary school is teaming up with IHOP. IHOP will be providing the Parkway's Annual Pancake Breakfast with some pancake platters.

It was also stated on Parkway PTA's Google Doc that each platter will cost $8 and you must reserve your platter online. Each pancake platter will include "two pancakes, two sausages (pork or turkey) juice, butter, syrup, and utensils."

The event will happen on McCarthy Drive on February 6th for just one hour from 10 am to 11 am.

Now here is the fun part. The Parkway PTA Google Doc shared that with every purchase you will receive a ticket that enters you into a door prize drawing. The prizes were not shared.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.