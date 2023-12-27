Create Your Own Pasta Dish At This Asbury Park Restaurant

Looking to try out some comfort food during this chilly weather? There’s a pasta spot in Asbury Park that allows you to customize your pasta dish and it looks like the perfect comfort food for this winter.

Pasta Volo is a quick-service restaurant that allows you to customize your pasta dish. It looks like the restaurant itself is styled like Chipotle and you get to choose your pasta, toppings, and pasta sauce.

There is nothing better than curling up on a winter day and digging into a giant bowl of pasta. Of course, it's always better when you don't have to make it, which is what makes Pasat Volo so elite.

Plus, since it's a quick-service restaurant, you can get your pasta quickly and be on your way!

Based on their socials and site, their pasta is homemade as well which if you’ve ever tried fresh pasta before, you know it’s such a game changer.

No matter if you’re a picky eater who just likes butter and cheese on your pasta or if you love loading your pasta dish with sausage, spinach, and tomatoes, this is the spot for you.

If you’re looking to give this unique restaurant in New Jersey a try, you can find them in Asbury Park! There are also vegan and gluten-free options available as well, so everyone can enjoy!

Pasta Volo is located at 419 Bond Street in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

