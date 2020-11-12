PEAC Closing Its Doors This November

Many people will be extremely upset after knowing that the Pennington Ewing Athletic Club has released a letter on their website stating that the club is closing its doors for good. The PEAC has been open for business for 24 years. Now, on November 29, 2020, the club will be open for the last day ever.

On the Pennington Ewing Athletic Club's website, it was stated that the reason for its closure is because of the regulations the state of New Jersey has had during this pandemic. The letter released by PEAC stated, "PEAC has been greatly affected by the extend New Jersey mandatory closure." It was also mentioned that the state regulations have affected their services and does not allow the club to offer most of its services.

According to PEAC's website, the club will continue with a complete schedule and “Business as Usual” until the very last day it has its doors open.

Now, if you want to own a piece of the Pennington Ewing Athletic Club you will be able to. We learned from the letter released by PEAC that the gym will have an assigned staff member that will be selling and auctioning off "some new and slightly used fitness items that could be purchased at a discount or offered free.” Office appliances will also be up for grabs. Details for that auction are still yet to be released.

One last thing many members are probably concerned about is the monthly membership. PEAC made it know that no money will be collected after November 29, 2020, which is when they will close the PEAC doors for good.