Spring has sprung and so have the bears in Mercer County, New Jersey! Ewing Township has released a report that there has been a bear sighting this morning.

During this time of year, we start to see a lot of bear sightings in our area and it seems like this is one of the very firsts of the season. If you’re in Ewing, New Jersey today, make sure to keep your eyes peeled because a bear was seen wandering around the township.

Bear Sighting In Ewing Township, New Jersey - April 23rd, 2024

This morning an alert was sent out to Ewing Township residents that a bear sighting was reported in the area of Sussex Street and Somerset Street in Ewing, NJ.

No pictures have been posted of the bear, but I’m assuming someone will snap a picture if they cross paths with him. The township is instructing residents to move to a safe location if they encounter the bear and DO NOT approach it under any circumstances.

READ MORE: WARNING: Watch Out For Black Bears in New Jersey

Also just be cautious of your trash cans and bird feeders around your yard because these things are known to attract bears. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection instructs that you should not run away from bears or make direct eye contact.

Running may trigger a chase response and making eye contact may trigger bears to perceive this as a ‘“challenge”. If you see or hear anything about any bear sightings, make sure to call 911 immediately and police will respond with animal control.

