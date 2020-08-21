Peaches Sold At Pennsylvania Targets Being Recalled

Be careful with the peaches that you are buying. It has been reported by Delish.com that peaches that have been purchased at both Target and Aldi have been recalled. The peaches at those stores have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

If you live in New Jersey or if you do all of your grocery shopping in NJ, you should be feeling safe. According to the list shared by Delish.com Pennsylvania and New York are not as lucky, as they are 2 out of the 20 states that have been selling bad peaches. Delish.com reported that the other states that have been affected include Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

We learned that the peaches being sold at Target and Aldi are the Wawona-brand bagged peaches. It was mentioned on Delish.com that these peaches have been sold from June 1, 2020, until now. Multiple illnesses have been reported by the FDA and all have been caused by the salmonella contaminated peaches.

Aldi has been affected more by the recalled peached than Target has. Delish.com stated that the recall notice that was released does not really point out Target as being one of the places that need to remove peaches as soon as possible. However, Target decided to remove all "bagged peaches and loose peaches."

If you have recently purchased peaches from either Target or Aldi it is highly recommended that you dispose of them immediately and clean all and any areas that it has touched.