Penn Medicine Princeton Health is Covid Patient Free

Penn Medicine Princeton Health is reporting good news...they currently have no COVID-19 patients, according to Planet Princeton....for the first time in almost five months.

What great news. A positive sign that residents in our area are doing their part in helping stop the spread. The hospital in Plainsboro Township has treated over 500 COVID-19 patients since March 16th, but, now, thankfully can report there are no more COVID-19 patients. Cross your fingers it stays like this.

When the news of no patients at Penn Medicine Princeton Health hit social media, some questioned if the encouraging news was because they transferred their COVID-19 patients to other facilities. Nope. Planet Princeton cleared up those rumors by posting that's simply not true. A hospital spokeperson confirmed the news saying, " We don’t send COVID-19 patients elsewhere. If someone presents at our hospital with coronavirus symptoms, we treat them. We have treated more than 500 inpatients since March."

The article cites data from the New Jersey Department of Health: "545 people are currently hospitalized in facilities in the state as a result of complications from COVID-19, with 259 hospitalizations in the northern part of the state, 135 in the central region, and 151 in the southern part of the state. Twenty-eight people are on ventilators, and 103 people are in intensive care. In Mercer County, another 25 new positive COVID-19 test results were received by the state yesterday. More than 8,160 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 583 residents of Mercer County have died as a result of complications from COVID-19, and another 39 deaths are suspected to have been related to COVID-19."

This is definitely a step in the right direction to getting New Jersey back on its feet.