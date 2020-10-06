Penn State Cancels Spring Break

6abc reports Penn State University has decided to postpone the start of their spring semester and cancel spring break altogether. They are hoping that by doing this, it will reduce the spread of COVID-19 on their campus. There's also the possibility that students can get tested for COVID-19 because there is a huge gap from when students leave campus in December until February or March when Penn State decides to begin their spring semester. By announcing this decision now, it gives students and faculty plenty of time to prepare. For more info on Penn State or their decision, check out this article from 6abc.

I have said over and over again, if we are going to get through this pandemic, we need to do it together. We need to wear masks, we need to wash our hands and we need to keep our distance. I know, more than anyone probably that it is hard to cancel events, postpone things and keep your distance from the people you love the most in the world, but I know I have to do it so we can all go back to a somewhat normal life. My son is 9 months old and has not met many of my friends and family because of this terrible pandemic. But Penn State's decision to postpone their spring semester and to cancel their spring break is a good one. This way college students won't travel and possibly bring back the virus from wherever they go.