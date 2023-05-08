This is so cool. His hometown and former high school and community want to wish him well before heading to the NFL.

Everyone is invited to a Community Celebration for Ji'Ayir Brown at Trenton Central High School on Monday (May 8, 2023). It will take place outside on the football field. The gates will open at 5pm. You can still make it after work.

Brown grew up in Trenton, played football for Trenton High School (graduated in 2018), went on to play for Penn State University (where he won a bunch of awards) and just got just drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. He was a round 3 pick.

You may know Ji'Ayir as Tig. The nickname was given to him by his mom when he was a baby after Tigger the Tiger from Winnie the Pooh. He bounced around on his mom's lap a lot. Cute, right?

Check out Tig getting the call from the 49ers during the draft below. He was home in New Jersey when it came through, surrounded by his family.

Listen in. Make sure your sound is on. His family in the background goes crazy. Of course they're excited, their boy just made it to the big time.

I love to see local people succeed. You know what the bridge says, "Trenton Makes The Word Takes."

Good luck Tig. We all wish you well. We'll be watching. We may be Eagles fans, but, can cheer for you too.

Get out there and celebrate Tig today (Monday, May 8th) at Trenton Central High School. Gates open at 5pm.

Trenton Central High School is located at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton, NJ.

