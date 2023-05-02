I absolutely love to see local people succeed. This time the success story is out of Trenton, NJ.

I found out from Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton that a Trenton High School Class of 2018 graduate is headed to play football in the NFL. Wow.

His name is Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown and he was a round 3 pick of the San Francisco 49ers during the recent NFL Draft. Wow. That's so exciting. Congratulations. He's a safety.

You know what the bridge says, "Trenton Makes the World Takes." This is so cool.

Tig grew up in Trenton, played football for Trenton Central High School, Lackawanna Community College and Penn State where he won many awards and definitely left his mark.

Check out Tig getting the big call during the NFL Draft. I have chills.

He was here in New Jersey when the 49ers called, surrounded by his family.

Watch. Sound on.

Fun fact about Ji'Ayir Brown. He got his nickname, "Tig" from Winnie the Pooh.

The 49ers website has the story from Brown: "It started from Winnie the Pooh. When I was a baby, I used to bounce around a lot, not even a year old on my mom's lap, and she started calling me Tigger the Tiger. As I got older, it started to stick with me, and I just like, 'You know what? Let's chop a couple of letters off, call me Tig.' Everybody started calling me Tig and it's just been like my real name. It's been a substitute for my real name since I was a baby."

Isn't that cute? I love it.

Good luck Tig. We're all rooting for you. We'll be watching.

