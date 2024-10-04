Listen up party animals.

If you’re thinking about what college you want to go to and the party scene is super important to you, you don't even have to leave Pennsylvania.

Curious about where the best college nightlife is happening?

Canva Canva loading...

Look no further than Penn State University.

This iconic school in Pennsylvania has secured the impressive spot of number 12 on Niche's list of the Top Party Schools in America for 2025.

So, what makes Penn State a hotspot for students who love to have a good time?

Get our free mobile app

The rankings this year are based on genuine student reviews and nightlife stats like access to bars and restaurants and how good the Greek life is .

At Penn State, students enjoy a lively and diverse party scene that keeps the energy high.

The tailgate parties before football games in Happy Valley are legendary.

Happy Valley Jam 2017 Rick Diamond loading...

Students also enjoy hitting up house parties, campus events, or exploring local bars.

Canva Canva loading...

But it’s not just about the parties themselves; it’s also about the community.

I've always loved the level of student (and alumni) pride, often posting, greeting friends, and chanting the famous, "We Are" referring to "We Are Penn State!"

Penn State students often describe their peers as fun-loving and friendly, creating an inviting atmosphere for everyone to let loose and enjoy their college experience.

Rioting on the Penn State Campus after Paterno fired Getty Images loading...

With an ton of activities both on and off campus, there’s never a dull moment for those looking to have a good time.

So if you’re considering where to spend your college years and want a mix of academics and an unforgettable social life, Penn State might just be the perfect fit.

READ MORE: These are the snobbiest towns to live in PA.

With its reputation as a top party school, you’re sure to make memories that will last a lifetime.

To check out the other top party schools in America, click here.

LOOK: Counties with the highest STI rates in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections in Pennsylvania using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gallery Credit: Stacker