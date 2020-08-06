Pennsylvania Recommends No High School Sports Until 2021, Gov. Wolf Says

The status of the upcoming high school sports season in Pennsylvania remains up in the air. Governor Tom Wolf says that the state is recommending there be no high school sports until January 2021.

"The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings, and that means anything that brings people together is going to help the virus get us," Governor Wolf said during Thursday's press conference. "So the guidance from us - the recommendation - is that we don't do any sports until January 1."

The comments came without many other details. Wolf had been asked by a reporter for updates regarding parents/fans in the stands at high school sporting events.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has not commented on the matter.

Multiple media outlets have reached out to the Governor's office for clarification, but they haven't responded to those requests at this time.