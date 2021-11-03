Pennsylvania Residents Prefer This Cereal Over All The Others

What would you say your favorite type of cereal is? Think back to when you were a kid and the time you would wake up giddy and excited to each your favorite cereal. My go-to when I was growing up was always Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The times where we didn't have any (mainly because my little brother could go through a whole box in just two days) I would either eat Frosted Flakes or Corn Pops. What can I say? I was a picky eater.

But clearly, I had good taste because according to a new study, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Pennsylvania's favorite cereal. Google Trends was analyzed to find each state's favorite cereal from big brands like Kellogg's, Quaker Oats, and more. According to Zippa, not only was Cinnamon Toast Crunch the fan-favorite in Pennsylvania but also in 12 other states, making it the most popular cereal in the country. Also, did you know a cinnamon toast crunch cinnadust seasoning just came out in stores? My boyfriend and I tried it this weekend over vanilla ice cream and it was the best thing we ever tasted.

New Jersey's favorite cereal surprised me. According to Zippa, residents of the Garden State prefer Cookie Crisp over any other cereal. Is it bad that I never even tried Cookie Crisp before? You see what I mean when I said I was a picky little kid? I never had the taste for chocolate so that is probably why.

So what about you? If you could only eat one cereal for the rest of your life what would it be?