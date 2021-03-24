There’s always a surprise at the end of cereal boxes, but for podcaster Jensen Karp, this was one surprise he could do without.

Karp poured himself a bowl of cereal on Tuesday, but did not think anything of it until he saw something weird. He tweeted, “why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).”

The picture he attached shows what appear to be shrimp tails mixed in with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which is pretty nasty, but to make matters worse he also found little black “things” baked into the cereal and at the bottom of the box and dental floss in a second box.

Now, the contents have not been identified exactly, but Karp is working on it. He is sending the contents to two labs: one in California and one in New Jersey. According to TMZ, the New Jersey-based lab came forward and offered to test the black specks in the cereal, which Karp is afraid is rat poop. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles has offered to pay for DNA testing on the alleged-shrimp tails.

It seems like, after a nerve-wrecking day, Karp might finally get answers to “what is in my cereal?” And while the memes sure are funny, he has spoken with position control about what to do if it was rat poop he ingested.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Twitter responded to his tweet of the “tails” saying that they looked like clumps of the sugar, but Twitter did not buy it. This could help answer many questions for not only Karp, but for everyone following along on Twitter.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items