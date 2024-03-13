Here’s How Every Pennsylvania Lawmaker Voted on the TikTok Ban

Most of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation voted in favor of a bill that may very well lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok (if its China-based owner doesn't sell the app).

We have a complete list of which representatives voted in favor it is posted below.

The bill — H. R. 7521 — passed in the House of Representatives by a majority of 365 in favor to 65 against it. You can read the full text of the bill by clicking here, by the way.

It calls for a nationwide ban of TikTok if its China-based owner ByteDance doesn't sell the app citing security concerns. The U.S. government has raised concerns that ByteDance may be held to the Chinese government, which means they may be able to access the data of TikTok's US customers at any time.

More than 150 million Americans are believed to use the app, so of course, this is a pretty big deal.

Which Pennsylvania Lawmakers Voted in Favor of Banning TikTok?

A total of fifteen (15) members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation voted in favor of banning TikTok.

Meanwhile, the three remaining members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation voted against the ban.

Those who voted against the ban were:

Democrat Brendan Boyle, who represents the 13th district of Pennsylvania. That district is part of Philadelphia.

Democrat Sumer Lee, who represents the 12th district of Pennsylvania. That district is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It includes Pittsburg and much of Allegheny County.

Scott Perry, who represents the 10th district of Pennsylvania. That district includes all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland County and York County. It includes Harrisburg and York, PA.

Meanwhile, the following members of the House of Representatives voted in favor of the ban:

Democrats:

Cartwright

Dean

Deluzo

Evans

Houlahan

Lee

Scanlon

Wild

Republicans:

Fitzpatrick

Joyce

Kelly

Meuser

Reschenthaler

Smucker

Thompson

What's Next for the TikTok Ban?

The bill faces a much more uncertain future now that it moves on to the United States Senate.

Ultimately, however, if the bill were to be enacted it would give ByteDance five months to sell TikTok. If they don’t, their app will be removed from the app stores for Google, Apple, and others in the United States.

It is unclear how quickly the bill could move to the Senate floor. That's especially true in an election year because banning TikTok won't make many senators popular with their constituents.

However, President Joe Biden says he would sign the bill if it makes it to his desk, CNN reports.